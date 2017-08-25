White Sox's Leury Garcia: Held out Friday
Garcia (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Detroit.
Garcia will spend the series opener on the bench after leaving Thursday's game with a stiff back. There hasn't been any additional word on Garcia's condition, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Nicky Delmonico draws the start in left.
