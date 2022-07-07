Garcia is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Josh Harrison will step in at second base after Garcia had been included in the lineup for seven of the White Sox's previous eight games. Though Garcia's .497 OPS is well below Harrison's mark (.676), the former looks like the White Sox's preferred option at the keystone for the time being.
