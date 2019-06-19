Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Garcia has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-21 with six runs scored. At 269 plate appearances, he's due to reach his career high (326 in 2017) sometime in early July. He hasn't hurt fantasy owners thus far, hitting .280 with seven stolen bases, but there could be a drop off in the second half when he reaches 400-500 plate appearances.