Garcia went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Brewers.

Garcia's bat is running hot of late. He's 9-for-20 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored over the last five games. He'll continue to fill in at shortstop until Tim Anderson (groin) returns, which is expected Aug. 11. At that point, he'll likely take over at second base with rookie Nick Madrigal (shoulder) unavailable.