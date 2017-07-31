Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Indians.

The White Sox rushed Garcia off his rehabilitation assignment to fill the empty roster spot created when they traded Melky Cabrera to Kansas City on Sunday. Garcia had been hitting well for the White Sox before injuring his finger in June. He should get regular outfield duty for the rest of the season and could emerge as a bridge until guys like Luis Robert and Blake Rutherford are ready for the major-league closeups in two-to-three years.