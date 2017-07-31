White Sox's Leury Garcia: Homers in return
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Indians.
The White Sox rushed Garcia off his rehabilitation assignment to fill the empty roster spot created when they traded Melky Cabrera to Kansas City on Sunday. Garcia had been hitting well for the White Sox before injuring his finger in June. He should get regular outfield duty for the rest of the season and could emerge as a bridge until guys like Luis Robert and Blake Rutherford are ready for the major-league closeups in two-to-three years.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Activated from DL, returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Rehab moved to Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Has three hits in rehab debut•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Rehab assignment looming•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: In Arizona for rehab•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...