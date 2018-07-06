White Sox's Leury Garcia: Homers Thursday
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.
Garica's eighth-inning homer off Chris Devenski put the White Sox ahead and in position to beat the AL West division leaders, but Joakim Soria could not hold the lead. Garcia had been bothered by a jammed finger the last few days, but appears ready for duty wherever the White Sox need him. He started in center field Thursday before moving over to shortstop when Tim Anderson (forearm) left the game after getting hit by a pitch.
