White Sox's Leury Garcia: Hot spring leads to starting job
Manager Rick Renteria confirmed Garcia's hot spring was the reason he started in center field ahead of Adam Engel on Opening Day, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored as the White Sox's leadoff hitter in Thursday's loss to the Royals.
Seeing Garcia in the starting lineup was a mild surprise but one that was telegraphed by his work during spring training. "Real simple,'' said Renteria when asked why Garcia started ahead of Engel. "[Garcia] actually had a really nice spring; we've used him a lot in that slot. It's kind of given him a feel for it, and he's taken advantage of it." The White Sox still value Engel's glove -- he was a finalist in center field for a Gold Glove last season -- but the switch-hitting Garcia is a better hitter and plays credible defense at all three outfield spots. As long as the bat holds up, Garcia should get the bulk of starts in center.
