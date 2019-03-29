Manager Rick Renteria confirmed Garcia's hot spring was the reason he started in center field ahead of Adam Engel on Opening Day, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored as the White Sox's leadoff hitter in Thursday's loss to the Royals.

Seeing Garcia in the starting lineup was a mild surprise but one that was telegraphed by his work during spring training. "Real simple,'' said Renteria when asked why Garcia started ahead of Engel. "[Garcia] actually had a really nice spring; we've used him a lot in that slot. It's kind of given him a feel for it, and he's taken advantage of it." The White Sox still value Engel's glove -- he was a finalist in center field for a Gold Glove last season -- but the switch-hitting Garcia is a better hitter and plays credible defense at all three outfield spots. As long as the bat holds up, Garcia should get the bulk of starts in center.