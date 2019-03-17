Garcia batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Garcia improved his Cactus League line to .389/.405/.639 over 37 plate appearances. The 27-year-old utlilty player has experience at second base, center field and left field, all positions with a degree of uncertainty to them entering the season. Yolmer Sanchez (2B), Adam Engel (CF) and Daniel Palka (LF) are the projected starters at those spots, but none of those three are what one might consider core pieces of the White Sox's rebuild. Garcia's outhit all three this spring and could usurp a full-time gig at some point.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...