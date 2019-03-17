White Sox's Leury Garcia: Hot spring rolls on
Garcia batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Garcia improved his Cactus League line to .389/.405/.639 over 37 plate appearances. The 27-year-old utlilty player has experience at second base, center field and left field, all positions with a degree of uncertainty to them entering the season. Yolmer Sanchez (2B), Adam Engel (CF) and Daniel Palka (LF) are the projected starters at those spots, but none of those three are what one might consider core pieces of the White Sox's rebuild. Garcia's outhit all three this spring and could usurp a full-time gig at some point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...