White Sox's Leury Garcia: In leadoff mix
Garcia is a candidate to start the season as the White Sox's leadoff hitter, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia, who served as the team's primary leadoff hitter in 2019, was mentioned as a candidate along with Tim Anderson, the reigning American League batting champion, by manager Rick Renteria. Garcia, who drew just 21 walks and had a .310 on-base percentage, is not a prototypical top-of-the-order guy, but Renteria is reluctant to hand such a high profile spot to rookie center fielder Luis Robert. Whatever the manager decides, Garcia is not expected to hold down an everyday job for the full season. The 28-year-old utility player is a good bet to open as the starting second baseman before prospect Nick Madrigal gets an expected called up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Catcher Preview: Help coming?
Catcher is a position few will target early in drafts with a shortage of elite talent and lots...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Mock draft season is just beginning, but already Scott White is taking some lessons from it,...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.