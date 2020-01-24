Garcia is a candidate to start the season as the White Sox's leadoff hitter, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia, who served as the team's primary leadoff hitter in 2019, was mentioned as a candidate along with Tim Anderson, the reigning American League batting champion, by manager Rick Renteria. Garcia, who drew just 21 walks and had a .310 on-base percentage, is not a prototypical top-of-the-order guy, but Renteria is reluctant to hand such a high profile spot to rookie center fielder Luis Robert. Whatever the manager decides, Garcia is not expected to hold down an everyday job for the full season. The 28-year-old utility player is a good bet to open as the starting second baseman before prospect Nick Madrigal gets an expected called up.