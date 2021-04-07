Garcia should serve as the primary shortstop in the coming days after Tim Anderson (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Garcia started at shortstop in each of the past two games and went 1-for-9 with a run and three strikeouts during that time. Danny Mendick was recalled by Chicago in a corresponding move, but Garcia should continue to see most of the playing time at shortstop while Anderson is sidelined.
