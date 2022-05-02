Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Angels.

Garcia drew his third start in the team's last four games, and he filled in at second base as Josh Harrison slid to the hot corner. Garcia played a key role in Chicago's ninth-inning rally, delivering a two-RBI double and later coming around to score. Hedoesn't have a clear path to everyday playing time, but Garcia's defensive versatility should earn him regular plate appearances while Yoan Moncada (oblique) remains sidelined.