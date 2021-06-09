Garcia started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over Toronto.

Garcia stepped in for Adam Eaton, who's often on the bench when the White Sox face left-handers -- he's batting .115 (3-for-26) against southpaws. Garcia returned to the lineup after sitting out the last two contests, a spell that coincided with the return of Adam Engel from the injured list. Garcia, who has appeared in 48 of 60 games this season, may be moving back to a utility-infielder/fourth-outfielder role, in which there's more days off between starting assignments.