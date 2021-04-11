Garcia (leg) went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Royals.
Garcia opened the scoring with an RBI double in the fourth inning to plate Nick Madrigal. The 30-year-old Garcia was out since Tuesday while managing leg tightness. He's slashing .120/.120/.160 with no homers, one stolen base, one RBI and two runs scored in 26 plate appearances.
