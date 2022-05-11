Garcia is no longer starting Wednesday's contest against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
After originally being listed in the lineup as the White Sox's starting second baseman and No. 7 hitter, Garcia was a late scratch Wednesday. No reason has been given for Garcia's absence, but Danny Mendick will replace him in the lineup.
