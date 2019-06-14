Garcia went 2-for-5 with a home run, RBI double and another run scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Garcia hit an RBI double in the fifth inning off J.A. Happ, then with the count full in the seventh, launched a go-ahead homer off Adam Ottavino to give the White Sox a 5-4 lead for good. The 28-year-old continues to make his mark on the White Sox lineup, compiling four home runs, 44 runs scored, 10 doubles and seven stolen bases while batting .278/.313/.372.