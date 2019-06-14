White Sox's Leury Garcia: Launches go-ahead homer
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a home run, RBI double and another run scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
Garcia hit an RBI double in the fifth inning off J.A. Happ, then with the count full in the seventh, launched a go-ahead homer off Adam Ottavino to give the White Sox a 5-4 lead for good. The 28-year-old continues to make his mark on the White Sox lineup, compiling four home runs, 44 runs scored, 10 doubles and seven stolen bases while batting .278/.313/.372.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...