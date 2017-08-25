Play

Garcia was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Twins with a stiff back, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

The club is considering him day-to-day for now. Garcia was replaced in the outfield by Alen Hanson, and given all the injuries in the White Sox outfield right now, Hanson makes the most sense as a replacement should Garcia miss more time.

