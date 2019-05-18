Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a rain-shortened 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Garcia led off the bottom of the first inning by homering on the second pitch by Ryan Feierabend to give the White Sox an early lead. It was his first home run since April 16, but over his last 12 games the 28-year-old is a robust 14-for-44 and now has a .285/.323/.377 slash line this year.