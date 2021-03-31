Garcia is expected to start in left field Opening Day, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Tony La Russa had Andrew Vaughn patrolling left field in three of the final four spring contests, but acknowledged Tuesday that he's leaning toward Garcia as the first replacement for Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) in left field. "If I had to write it down now, [Leury] Garcia would probably play left field," La Russa said. Garcia may see the bulk of the starts in left until Adam Engel's mid-April return from hamstring injury.

