Garcia started at second base and went 2-for-6 in Friday's 12-1 win over the Orioles.

Nick Madrigal's season-ending hamstring injury opened up playing time at second base, which was initially taken by Danny Mendick. At the time of Madrigal's injury, Garcia was needed for outfield duty, but he's been the regular at second base as injured outfielders returned. Friday's start at second was Garcia's fifth consecutive, and he should be seen as the starter going forward.