Garica started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Garcia returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a back issue. He filled in for a resting Tim Anderson at shortstop but has seen much of his playing time as the starting center fielder. Garcia is tied for the lead on the team with 29 runs scored and second with six steals.