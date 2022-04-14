Garcia went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
Garcia was not in the starting lineup, but he entered the game after Eloy Jimenez suffered an ankle injury. Later in the contest, Josh Harrison was also removed due to back tightness. It's unclear whether Harrison or Jimenez may remain sidelined due to their injuries, though Garcia is in a position to benefit thanks to his defensive versatility. Though Garcia lacks pop, he regularly hits in the low .270s and is capable of chipping in stolen bases.