Garcia moved from center field to shortstop Tuesday after Tim Anderson (ankle) was removed from the game.

Garcia has played primarily in center field this season but has experience as a middle infielder. With Anderson likely in need of a stint on the injured list, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, the White Sox will need to settle on a more permanent replacement plan. Jose Rondon is the likely fill-in, but he was needed at second base Tuesday with Yolmer Sanchez (illness) unavailable.