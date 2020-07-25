Garcia had a fielding miscue in a four-run first inning in Friday's 10-5 loss to Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia's mishandling of a turn on a potential double play extended the inning and put the White Sox in an early hole. He will be the starting second baseman over prospect Nick Madrigal for now, a decision manager Rick Renteria said was due to Garcia's offensive advantage. Madrigal, who is considered a better fielder, may eventually take over.