White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not in lineup Monday
Garcia (finger) is not starting Monday against the Reds.
Garcia left Sunday's game against the Rangers with a jammed finger and will be forced to miss at least one start. Daniel Palka will get the nod in left field.
