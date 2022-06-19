Garcia (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Garcia was held out of Saturday's contest with left side discomfort, and he'll remain on the bench Sunday for a second straight game. However, he'll be available off the bench if needed, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Josh Harrison will receive another start at second base for Chicago.
