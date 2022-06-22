site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Garcia (side) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Garcia continues to manage left side discomfort and will be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Josh Harrison is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
