Garcia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Garcia drew the ire of manager Rick Renteria days earlier for not running out a bunt Wednesday against the Pittsburgh, but it didn't seem to have any serious consequences for the 27-year-old's playing time. He started in the outfield the past two games and looks poised to see regular work so long as both Yoan Moncada (hamstring) and Avisail Garcia (hamstring) are sidelined. Moncada is further along in his recovery and could be back as soon as Tuesday, which would likely result in Leury or Daniel Palka hitting the bench more frequently.