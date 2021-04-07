Garcia isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Although Garcia should be in line for an increased role after Tim Anderson (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, he'll get a breather for the series finale against Seattle. Danny Mendick will start at shortstop, batting ninth.
