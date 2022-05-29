Garcia, who entered Sunday's game nursing a bruised side, was ruled out on an interference call during a pinch-hitting appearance off the bench in the White Sox's 5-4 win over the Cubs in 12 innings, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Garcia's ability to make a cameo as a pinch-hitter suggests his injury isn't anything worrisome, though it's less than ideal that he got tangled up with a defender while running to first base on his bunt attempt. The 31-year-old's availability will loom larger than normal moving forward, as Garcia could be the top candidate to step in as Chicago's everyday shortstop after Tim Anderson sustained a right groin strain Sunday that will end up sending him to the 10-day injured list. If Garcia can't go when the White Sox return to action Tuesday in Toronto, Danny Mendick will likely be the next man up at shortstop.