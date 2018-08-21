White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out 3-to-6 weeks
Garcia is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will be sidelined for 3-to-6 weeks as a result.
Garcia suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Twins, and a subsequent MRI revealed the issue to be slightly more serious than originally anticipated. Depending on how his recovery progresses, Garcia could ultimately be sidelined through the remainder of the season. Adam Engel figures to man center field while Garcia is on the shelf.
