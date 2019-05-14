White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out again Tuesday
Garcia (back) remains sidelined for the second straight game Tuesday against Cleveland.
Garcia has been battling lower-back stiffness since running into the outfield wall Sunday against the Blue Jays. Charlie Tilson again starts in center field in Garcia's stead. Despite sitting out for the second straight day, Garcia appears to have a good chance of avoiding the injured list and returning to the lineup after Wednesday's off day. He's already resumed hitting, running and throwing since suffering the injury and will be available off the bench for Tuesday's game, per James Fegan of The Athletic.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Exits Sunday's game•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Hitless in return•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starting in series finale•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sidelined with sore thumb•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sits for second straight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...