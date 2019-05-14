Garcia (back) remains sidelined for the second straight game Tuesday against Cleveland.

Garcia has been battling lower-back stiffness since running into the outfield wall Sunday against the Blue Jays. Charlie Tilson again starts in center field in Garcia's stead. Despite sitting out for the second straight day, Garcia appears to have a good chance of avoiding the injured list and returning to the lineup after Wednesday's off day. He's already resumed hitting, running and throwing since suffering the injury and will be available off the bench for Tuesday's game, per James Fegan of The Athletic.

