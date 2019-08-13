Garcia (illness) is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Garcia was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Athletics and wasn't scheduled to start in Monday's series opener with Houston before that contest was postponed. It's unclear if Garcia's absence from the first game of the twin bill is a result of the illness or merely a matter of rest, so there's still a chance he could rejoin the lineup for the nightcap.