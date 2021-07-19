Garcia is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Garcia will cede his spot at second base to Danny Mendick, who will be rewarded with a second straight start after he reached base twice and drove in a run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Astros. Considering Garcia owns a 1.072 OPS in July and had started in 10 consecutive games prior to Sunday, he appears to have a solid grip on a near-everyday role.