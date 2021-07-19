Garcia is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Twins.
Garcia will cede his spot at second base to Danny Mendick, who will be rewarded with a second straight start after he reached base twice and drove in a run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Astros. Considering Garcia owns a 1.072 OPS in July and had started in 10 consecutive games prior to Sunday, he appears to have a solid grip on a near-everyday role.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets Sunday off•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Makes fifth straight start at 2B•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Drives in three in win•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Goes yard in loss•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out of starting nine•