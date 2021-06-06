Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
After sitting out Saturday against a lefty starting pitcher (Tarik Skubal), Garcia will remain on the bench for the second game in a row while a right-hander (Jose Urena) takes the hill for Detroit. The back-to-back benchings could signal that Garcia will move into more of a fourth-outfielder/utility role after the White Sox brought back Adam Engel (hamstring) from the injured list Sunday ahead of his season debut. Engel will start in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets breather Saturday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out of Tuesday lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sitting second game of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: On bench for nightcap•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes seat Sunday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Average climbing•