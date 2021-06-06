Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After sitting out Saturday against a lefty starting pitcher (Tarik Skubal), Garcia will remain on the bench for the second game in a row while a right-hander (Jose Urena) takes the hill for Detroit. The back-to-back benchings could signal that Garcia will move into more of a fourth-outfielder/utility role after the White Sox brought back Adam Engel (hamstring) from the injured list Sunday ahead of his season debut. Engel will start in center field and bat eighth.