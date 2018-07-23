White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out of Monday's lineup
Garcia is not in the lineup against the Angels on Monday.
Garcia will retreat to the bench after starting all three games in Seattle this past weekend. Daniel Palka will receive the nod in left field and bat fifth during Monday's series opener.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Collects three hits•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Pops fourth homer•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Filling in at right field•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Fills in at shortstop•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Homers against Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...