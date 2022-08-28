Garcia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Garcia will head to the bench Sunday after he went 0-for-4 in his return from the injured list Saturday. Romy Gonzalez will start at the keystone and bat leadoff in the series finale versus Arizona.
