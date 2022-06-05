site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out of Sunday's lineup
Garcia is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rays.
Danny Mendick draws the start at shortstop with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Garcia is hitting .167 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games.
