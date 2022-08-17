Garcia was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower-back strain.
Garcia was absent from Tuesday's lineup due to leg soreness, and he's apparently dealing with a back issue that will sideline him for at least a week and a half. Josh Harrison and Lenyn Sosa should serve as the primary middle infielders in Garcia's absence, while Romy Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to provide additional depth.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Dealing with leg soreness•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sitting again Thursday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Retreats to bench•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in bench role•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets third consecutive start•