White Sox's Leury Garcia: Placed on DL
Garcia landed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left knee sprain.
Garcia left Wednesday's game early with a knee ailment, and he's since been moved to the disabled list. Over his last 14 games, he was slashing .245/.288/.347 with one home run and five RBI. Trayce Thompson and Charlie Tilson figure to share time in left field with Garcia on the shelf.
