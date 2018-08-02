White Sox's Leury Garcia: Plates three Wednesday
Garcia went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
Though the game was already out of reach with Chicago trailing by eight, Garcia plated a pair in the sixth before singling in another in the eighth. The 27-year-old had a solid July, slashing .286/.292/.457 in the month and has now driven in seven runs over the last four games. With 30 RBI, Garcia sits just three away from matching the career-high total he racked up last season.
