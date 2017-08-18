White Sox's Leury Garcia: Playing every day
Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-8 loss to the Rangers.
Garcia has played all 17 games since coming off the disabled list in late July. He's hit .271 (19-for-70) with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and 10 runs scored during that stretch. He's been able to maintain numbers well above his career averages and could be a useful piece for fantasy owners down the stretch. He often bats leadoff, getting a maximum number of at-bats per game while hitting in front of the few threatening hitters in Chicago's lineup.
