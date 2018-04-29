Garcia started both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, going 2-for-4 in the first game and 1-for-3 in the second.

Garcia, who had a three-hit game Friday against Kansas City, has hit in three straight, going 6-for-12 with three RBI and a stolen base. He's hitting just .245 for the season, but that's miles ahead of starting center fielder Adam Engel (.159).