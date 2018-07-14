White Sox's Leury Garcia: Pops fourth homer
Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-6 win over the Royals.
It's the switch-hitting utility man's first multi-hit performance in July, boosting Garcia's slash line on the year to .280/.315/.400 through 56 games with four homers and nine steals.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Filling in at right field•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Fills in at shortstop•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Homers against Astros•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sitting again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...