Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.

Getting the start in right field in this one, Garcia launched his second homer of the year, both of which have come in the last 10 games. He's now hitting .275 (11-for-40) in May, and given his versatility he should continue seeing regular starts in either in infield or outfield for a White Sox squad struggling to put runs on the board.