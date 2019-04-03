White Sox's Leury Garcia: Posts first four-hit game
Garcia went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and a stolen base in an 8-3 victory against the Indians on Wednesday.
With four singles, Garcia recorded the first four-hit game of his seven-year career. The 28-year-old only had three hits in his first three games this year, but with this huge afternoon, he's now batting .368 in 19 at-bats. The stolen base was also his first of the 2019 season.
