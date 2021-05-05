Garcia started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Reds.

Garcia was given the first opportunity to fill in for the injured Luis Robert (hip) in center field. Robert will miss between three and four months, so there's an ample amount of at-bats in play. Garcia's spot was bolstered Tuesday after the White Sox announced Adam Engel (hamstring) suffered a setback in his rehab. Billy Hamilton is also in the center field mix.