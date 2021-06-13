Garcia went 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-2 win over Detroit.

Garcia drove in a pair with a single in the second inning and added a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. The light-hitting utilityman is slashing only .238/.299/.298 with no home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and two stolen bases across 189 plate appearances. While he doesn't have an everyday job at one position, his versatility will allow him to find ways into the lineup regularly. Garcia is most likely to split time at second base with Danny Mendick while Nick Madrigal (hamstring) is out.