Garcia went 4-for-8 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI across both games of the team's doubleheader Tuesday against the Tigers.

Garcia led off and reached base in both contests. He was more productive in the second game, going 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored. Though not much of a source of power, Garcia has quietly swiped 12 bags and scored 71 runs while also hitting .291 in 106 games this season.