Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Royals.
Garcia has struggled to crack the lineup since Josh Harrison returned from a shoulder injury, as he's started only one of three games since. However, he provided one of Chicago's few offensive bright spots Thursday when he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to record his first long ball of the season. Though Garcia provides valuable versatility from a defensive perspective, he has just five hits across 46 plate appearances, so he isn't necessarily pushing for a return to consistent playing time.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sits after five straight starts•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Filling in for Harrison•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Collects first hit•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: May be in line for expanded role•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Returns to utility role•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back with White Sox•