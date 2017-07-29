Garcia (finger) is set to continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

After logging nine at-bats with Chicago's Rookie League affiliate to start his rehab assignment, Garcia is ready to move up to Triple-A for his final tuneup before rejoining the White Sox. It's unclear how many games Garcia will need at Triple-A before being activated, but it's clear that a return by early August is on the table. Once he returns, Garcia should get the bulk of the playing time in center field for the White Sox, which will cut into Adam Engel and Alen Hanson's respective roles.